Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie took the high road on Tuesday when she addressed the incident with England soccer star Lauren James during their Women’s World Cup matchup.

James stepped on Alozie during the match and was issued a red card. England later won the match in penalties over Nigeria to advance to the quarterfinals.

After a day of taking it all in, Alozie had a classy message for James on social media.

"Abeg, rest," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We are playing on the world’s stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments.

"All respect for Lauren James."

The English forward saw the message and also responded. She apologized to Alozie over the incident.

"All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened," James added.

"Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience."

The incident occurred in the 87th minute of the match. James and Alozie collided going for the ball. As Alozie lay on the ground, James stepped on her back.

James was initially issued a yellow card by Honduran referee Melissa Borjas. However, after VAR review, she pulled that card and issued the straight red, as James walked off the pitch in disappointment.

James had scored three goals in England’s first three matches, so her ejection from the match, as well as being a woman down for the rest of it, was a big blow for the Lionesses.

England will play Colombia in the quarterfinals without the Chelsea star.

