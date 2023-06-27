Nicolas Coster has died at 89.

Coster died Monday night following a long-term battle with cancer, Fox News Digital can confirm. The actor struggled with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) due to the cancer. His wife, Yelena "Elena" Coster, stayed by his side throughout the medical issues.

"Nick was a brilliant talent. He was caring, compassionate and outspoken," Coster's agent Chrystal Ayers told Fox News Digital. "Although many close to Nick knew he was ill we are all devastated by the loss. My heart goes out to his wife, Elena, his two daughters whom he loved dearly, Candace and Dinneen, and his little dog Lana that was always a close companion."

"We will all miss Nick," she added. "Nick was not only one of my talents, Nick was a dear friend whom I cared greatly about and spoke with weekly."

Coster was most known for his roles in "All the President's Men," "The Bay," "Facts of Life" and "All My Children."

In 1984, he landed a role in "Santa Barbara," which ran for nine seasons. Coster starred as Lioinel Lockridge in the show and was nominated for three Emmy awards for his performance. His co-stars shared tributes to the actor with Fox News Digital.

"The man carried an appetite for service and a gentleman's manners through the whole of his life…His graciousness toward his friends endured to the last of his days, even as his energy waned," A. Martinez said.

"I loved him and will miss him. He's at peace. He fought like a warrior," Louise Sorel added.

"Nick Coster was, as Louise Sorel called him, a bull of a guy," Judith McConnell said. "Strong and protective. His high spirits and humor make it impossible to think he is gone. We worked together in NY, he got me started SCUBA diving, we played lovers and adversaries on ‘Santa Barbara.’"

"He was my friend for such a long time it seems impossible that talent and kindness won't be around.Thank you for your dearness, Nicky. I hope now your arms are around Ian."

Outside his TV and film career, Coster also dabbled in theater. He starred in 10 Broadway plays and musicals along with 22 off-Broadway shows.

His credits include "Becket," "The Little Foxes" and "Otherwise Engaged."