Nicola Peltz Beckham and Selena Gomez are soul sisters.

Nicola opened up about her friendship and the "throuple" she's in with Gomez and husband Brooklyn Beckham in a new interview.

"I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala," she explained to Cosmopolitan. "We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she's my soul sister. I love her so much."

"She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I've known her forever," she continued.

The actress noted that Gomez and her new husband Brooklyn also get along well.

"Oh my God," Nicola joked. "We're like, ‘Yeah, we are a throuple.' We are all three best friends."

Nicola also explained how great it is to have "girlfriends."

"I think it really is so beautiful when you have girlfriends in your life who cheer you on," she told the outlet. "And if I'm just walking down the street and a girl is like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love your outfit,' it means so much more than if a guy says it. Like, ew, whatever. But when a girl compliments you, it's so much more special."

The trio vacationed in Mexico in January – cementing their friendship via social media. Gomez, Nicola and Brooklyn celebrated the New Year together.

At one point Gomez shared photos from the trip, captioning the post, "Fine calls us a throuple." She added the "foreverplusone" hashtag.

More recently, Nicola shared a photo of the two enjoying dinner together.

"I love this girl so much @selenagomez angel sister," she captioned the photo, posted Feb. 11, referencing the matching angel tattoos the two women share.