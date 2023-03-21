Nick Lachey has been ordered to attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after an incident with a photographer last year.

The requirements stemmed from the 98 Degrees alum allegedly becoming aggressive with a female paparazzo a year ago after she reportedly took video of him eating dinner with his wife Vanessa Lachey at a Beverly Hills restaurant.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office told Fox News Digital in a statement Lachey has not been charged in the incident.

"Instead, he is participating in LADA’s Prefiling Diversion program, which was established in 2017," the office said. "As part of these conditions, he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholic Anonymous meetings. Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed."

NICK LACHEY SEEMINGLY THROWS SHADE AT EX JESSICA SIMPSON: MARRIAGE 'ALWAYS BETTER THE SECOND TIME'

The 49-year-old addressed the incident on his Twitter last year, admitting he "overreacted."

"Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done," he wrote March 28, 2022.

In another tweet he denied that he was "violent."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I ‘got physical’ with someone is reckless and absolutely false. Once again, TMZ likes to (create) their own clickbait narrative. Life’s too short, we move on."

Jodi Santos, the photographer, told the Daily Mail, "Until this day, Nick hasn't taken any responsibility. … He's had plenty of time to apologize, but instead he just figured I would go away. What he did was wrong. Attempting to bust his fist through my car window when all I was doing was taking photographs of him. He should have been thanking me for the free publicity. I mean, really, talk about an oversized ego."

Santos said she hasn’t had any other celebrity do anything like that during her 18 years in the business.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Lachey's reps for comment.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.