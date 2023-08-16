Nick Jonas had an onstage mishap — and quickly recovered — during the Jonas Brothers' show Tuesday night in Boston.

The "Jealous" singer, 30, was singing "Sail Away" when he accidentally fell backward into a hole on stage.

Jonas seemed surprised and briefly looked over at his fans before quickly getting up so he could get back to performing with brothers Joe, 33, and Kevin, 35.

The Jonas brothers kicked off The Tour in New York over the weekend with two sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium.

Included in the three-hour show is a live performance of songs from their latest album, "The Album," as well as "Jonas Brothers," "A Little Bit Longer," "Lines, Vines and Trying Times" and "Happiness Begins."

"It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale," Nick told People magazine.

"[But] it’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now."

Since the tour will cover all of the Jonas Brothers' material, Joe explained how they were able to find ways to revamp some of their older music.

"The first self-titled album has some jams on it," Joe told the outlet. "We performed a dress rehearsal with about 200 fans, and it was really nice to see the reactions to some of the medley — or, we call them mosaics — that we put together of certain songs that it would be difficult to play the entire song. We kind of blend them together. Seeing the reactions and how they responded. That was some of my favorite stuff."

At the end of the Jonas Brothers' tour, they will have performed 90 shows in 20 countries. The final show is scheduled for June 2024.