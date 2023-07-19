Nick Benedict, a soap opera actor who was on "Days of Our Lives," "All My Children," and "The Young and the Restless," has died. He was 76 years old.

Barbara Ferrante, the owner of Jakes’s Steakhouse in Tehachapi, California, where Benedict’s wife Ginger works as a bartender, confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.

"Nick Benedict’s birthday was July 14. He went to be with the Lord this day. Please pray for Ginger," a Facebook post from Jake’s Steakhouse said.

A fundraising page organized before his death said Ginger had taken a leave of absence from the restaurant after he underwent emergency spinal cord surgery and was admitted to hospice.

"He is paralyzed from the neck down," the post said, adding that the couple had been married for 22 years and live in Arizona while Ginger travels back and forth to California.

The couple received plenty of condolences on social media and on the fundraising page.

One person wrote, "We have known Ginger and Nick since moving to Bear Valley 19 years ago. They were such a part of the community in every way, and always great fun. So sorry!"

Benedict played Phillip Brent, Erica Kane's (Susan Lucci) husband on "All My Children" in the 1970s. In 1980, he was on the "Young and the Restless." He went on to play Curtis Reed on "Days of Our Lives" from 1993 to 2001.

He was also on "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Adam-12," "Ironside," "Knots Landing" and the "Mission: Impossible" TV series from the 1960s to 1980s, according to his IMDb page.