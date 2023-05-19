A New Hampshire Democratic lawmaker is drawing attention for telling a parent Wednesday to "shut up" and "let the teachers teach."

The parent had emailed New Hampshire state Representative Tommy Hoyt urging him to support a law that would establish a parents' bill of rights in education.

"Do you know why children's results tanked during covid? Their parents were incompetent teachers. Do your children a favor, let the teachers teach, and shut up. You're clearly no professional," Hoyt responded.

The parent took a screenshot of Hoyt's response and the image began circulating on social media.

American Federation for Children senior fellow Corey DeAngelis drew attention to Hoyt's message on Twitter and told Fox News Digital, "Representative Tommy Hoyt let the mask slip. These socialists think they know better than parents. They despise the very notion of parental rights because they really believe kids belong to the government"

Hoyt confirmed to the New Hampshire Journal first that the email was authentic and said, "The way I feel is that children’s test scores in school performance dropped off drastically was because they didn’t have teachers. And the parents that thought, ‘We can replace them and can tell them what to do,’ was not effective. I probably could have used better words."

When asked for comment by Fox News Digital Hoyt replied, "Nah, I'll take my own advice and shut up."

The parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital, "I was sending an email to all the New Hampshire State reps because SB272, the parental rights bill, was up for a vote and I wanted just to tell all the reps as a parent of four Children in New Hampshire that I wanted them to pass the bill."

The parent said the reply from Hoyt is an "illustration" of why a parents' bill of rights is needed, "Basically, what you're saying is that teachers are better parents than parents."

"That's the mentality that we're fighting against, which clearly says, 'You're stupid, shut up. We don't care what you think.' So that attitude and mentality are the reason that we even have to be trying to pass a parental rights bill."

Chairman of the Hillsborough Country Republican Party Christopher Maidment said Hoyt's comments were "a typical attack" from opponents of school choice yet still "really disheartening." He explained further that to assume parents are all "bad people who want to hurt their children" is "a perverse way to view the world."

"I'm sure a number of interest groups and concerned Republican activists will be looking to let these representatives know they were let down today, and they'll have a chance to make their voices heard during the next primary," Maidment said.

DeAngelis also saw the incident as potential fodder for voters. "Every single Republican running for office should put this anti-parent email in campaign ads against their Democrat opponents," he said. "The GOP has a golden opportunity to cement itself as the Parents' Party. Democrats like Tommy Hoyt can't help themselves and keep unintentionally giving Republicans gifts for their campaigns. When they tell you who they are, believe them. Representative Tommy Hoyt only won his last election by 18 votes. Parents should let them know how they feel at the ballot box next time around."

Fox News Digital obtained a copy of the parent's full email, which, after a name introduction, began, "I am a parent of four children in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. I am asking that you pass SB727 without any amendments."

"Aren't most teachers and school staff also parents? Do you believe that teachers and school staff make better parents than everyone else? Do you believe that most parents are abusive? Have the people who want you to vote against parental rights provided much more than fear to support their position? Statistical data demonstrating a large percentage of kids are abused? Or that non-abusive parents become abusive because they learn their child is trans, etc?" the parent asked.

The email continued, "The purpose of school is to teach reading, writing, math, real science, sports, etc. It IS the job of parents to protect their children. No one on the planet will care more about my children than I do! In addition, the teachers and school staff are not the ones who have to deal with the aftermath of their fostering of secretive activities with students."

"The frequent arrest records of teachers and school personnel in NH would suggest that they are no better parents than anyone else. Please stand up for families and pass SB272 without floor amendments!" it concluded, with screenshots of news stories about New Hampshire teachers accused of sexual assault attached.

The most contentious part of the bill is regarding parents' rights to know about their children changing gender identity. Multiple Democrats alleged these provisions would put children at risk of violence or even death at the hands of their parents. The ACLU of New Hampshire called the legislation "harmful" and "a direct attack on LGBTQ+ students."

The parents' bill of rights act, SB 727, was defeated in the House 195-190 on Thursday after previously passing the New Hampshire Senate 14-10.