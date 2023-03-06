Carson Wentz failed to revitalize his career with the Washington Commanders during the 2022 season after going 2-5 in seven starts with the team and eventually losing his job to Taylor Heinicke.

Wentz has been with three teams over the last three years and will likely be trying to find a backup position once the 2023 season begins as the Commanders released him last week. Long gone are the days in which he was running for an NFL MVP award.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NFL journalist Peter King broke down Wentz’s career since he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 out of North Dakota State. In his "Football Morning in America" column, King outlined that Wentz earned more than $128 million with a 46-45-1 overall record to show for and zero playoff wins.

"Even though Wentz was on his way to a great season before injuring his knee in 2017, he could never repeat it and in fact regressed," King wrote to sum things up about Wentz. "I’d argue that no player in NFL history has cost so much and delivered so little."

PACKERS' DAVID BAKHTIARI SLAMS JIMMY KIMMEL AFTER COMEDIAN CLAIMS AARON RODGERS IS A 'TINFOIL-HATTER'

Wentz was taken No. 2 overall behind Jared Goff, who went to the Los Angeles Rams. To get to the No. 2 spot, the Eagles traded their 2016 first-, third- and fourth-round picks, a first-round pick in 2017 and a second-round pick in 2018 to the Cleveland Browns.

He was then traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 for a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 first-round pick. The Colts then traded him to the Commanders for a 2022 second- and third-round pick and a conditional 2023 draft pick.

In 93 total games, Wentz has 22,129 passing yards, 151 touchdown passes and 66 interceptions.