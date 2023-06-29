Indianapolis Colts players Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, along with free agent Demetrius Taylor, were hit with indefinite suspensions on Thursday for violating the league’s gambling policy by betting on NFL games, the league announced.
According to a press release issued Thursday, the league said the suspensions stem from bets placed on NFL games during the 2022 seasons.
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was also suspended six games for betting on "non-NFL sports at the club facility.
