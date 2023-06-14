Four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Cordarrelle Patterson is one of the most versatile players in the NFL.

Patterson is a kick returner, wide receiver and a running back for the Atlanta Falcons. But, over the past several years, long kickoff returns in the NFL have become more and more of a rarity.

During the NFL owners' spring meetings in May, a new rule was approved that will likely incentivize kick returners to wave for a fair catch. Under the new rule, a returner can call for a fair catch anywhere within his 25-yard line.

If the player opts to signal for a fair catch, the receiving team's offense takes over at the 25-yard line. The rule is being billed as a one-year trial for the 2023 season.

Last season, during a Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears, Patterson recorded his ninth career kickoff return touchdown. He is the league's all-time leader in that category after breaking a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington at eight.

Despite the rule change, Patterson says he will approach this upcoming season the same way he did last year.

"I ain’t paid too much attention to it because, honestly, I don’t feel like it affects too much of what we’ve got on around here because we’re going to be aggressive," Patterson told USA Today. "That’s what coach wants, that’s what he’s going to get from us. We’re going to fly around."

He did acknowledge that kickers might try to kick the ball high and short in an effort to prevent him from making a return.

"Honestly, it depends on the situation," he said. "It they are sky-kicking the ball real high to the 10-yard line and the guy is 5 yards [away from] me, why would I not fair catch it? We’d get it at the 25. It’s just being smart. We’re going to be aggressive, but we still have to be smart."

But Patterson does not seem satisfied with nine kickoff touchdown returns.

"I need to get to 10," Patterson told reporters Tuesday. "I need to just try to separate myself from a lot of people."

"I think it will be good to see it in preseason, to see how every team adjusts," Patterson added. "Not just the Atlanta Falcons, but all 31 other teams, to see how everybody else plays it. Just try to be smart. Who knows? We’ll see what happens."