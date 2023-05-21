The New York Jets released running back Ty Johnson in April despite signing him to a one-year deal in free agency, and the veteran revealed it came after the team told him to get surgery on an offseason injury.

Johnson said he tore his pectoral muscle while working out in the offseason, and after consulting with the team doctor, they told him to "get it fixed."

"Saw the team doctor. He was like, ‘You need to get it fixed,’" Johnson said in an Instagram video. "Flew out the next day. Came back happy that I got it done, even though I didn’t want to get it done. That following Wednesday, you out of there."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But at the end of day, man, I know I’m going to be alright."

The Jets released Johnson on April 26, which was one day before the 2023 NFL Draft.

JETS' SAUCE GARDNER LANDS CUSTOM PAIR OF JESSICA ALBA CLEATS

Gang Green ended up drafting Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda in the fifth round as well as signing undrafted free agent Travis Dye.

Those rookies joined a running backs room that already had Breece Hall, Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight in it.

Hall was the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite before tearing his ACL. Teammate receiver Garrett Wilson ended up winning the award at the end of the season.

Johnson did well in his share of the Jets’ backfield duties in 2022, rushing for 160 yards with a touchdown on 30 attempts while catching 12 of his 24 targets for 88 yards.

He also had 238 yards on 61 rushes in 2021 with two touchdowns while scoring twice through the air with 372 receiving yards.

Johnson, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Maryland, is still searching for his next NFL team since his release.