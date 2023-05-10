Jimmy Graham hasn’t announced his NFL retirement yet, but thanks to former NFL linebacker AJ Hawk, we now know what he’s been training for recently.

And how it almost got him very injured.

Hawk casually revealed during "The Pat McAfee Show" that Graham, an avid cyclist, was hit by a car while in Miami.

"He’s like a professional cyclist," Hawk explained to the podcast team. "He was riding his bike down in Miami yesterday or two days ago – I got pictures. Car turns left, hits him, takes him out. He says he did more damage to the car than the car did to him.

"He has a slice on his calf that looks like he had worms growing out of it was so deep and all the stuff in it. He has tons of stitches and all that."

Hawk also revealed that, in addition to his cycling hobby, Graham is training to sail around the world.

"He’s on a boat and he has somebody like a captain that trains him and teaches him everything. Then, he goes on little short two-, three-day trips now," Hawk said.

Graham isn’t just focused on cycling and sailing. Hawk mentioned Graham piloting and flying in the clip, and aviation is another area he is fascinated with.

He is the co-chairman of the Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles, which is focused on introducing children to flying between ages 8 and 17.

Graham hasn’t officially announced his retirement from football, but he didn’t play in the league last year. The 36-year-old last played with the Chicago Bears during the 2022 season, playing six games in which he caught 14 of his 23 targets for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

The Miami Hurricanes product reached notoriety when he ascended to star level in just his second year with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He had 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2011, earning him his first of five Pro Bowls and a second-team All-Pro nod.

Graham led the league with 16 touchdown catches during the 2013 season as well.