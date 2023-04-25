The NFL Draft is just two days away, and nobody has any idea what's happening.

The consensus is that Alabama's Bryce Young is going to be the first pick to the Carolina Panthers, but beyond that, it's all truly up in the air.

Kentucky's Will Levis is having a last-minute surge on all the books. DraftKings said at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, he was +4000 to be the first pick of the Draft.

One hour later, the book subtracted a zero from those odds, and he is now 4-1 to be the next Panther – Young remains the heavy favorite, with most books having him as at least a -1000 favorite.

The dramatic shift in odds came amid a Reddit post from an anonymous user seemingly laying out the Panthers' plan to select him No. 1.

"Will Levis is currently +4000 to be the firs overall pick. Well ladies and gentleman, he’s telling friends and family Carolina will in fact take him on Thursday. You’re welcome," the Reddit user said.

When asked who his source was, the anonymous poster responded, "Will Levis."

A DraftKings spokesperson told ESPN it was believed the shift in odds stemmed from the Reddit post.

"Given the nature of the draft, we drastically cut the price based on this action and eventually came to a price where the bets stopped," the spokesperson said. "We are still seeing some small bets trickle through at the current price, but the speculation is all the action was off the back of a Reddit post."

But Levis' burst has now put him as the odds-on favorite to be the second selection to the Houston Texans after that had long been Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

Action Network says that on April 17, Levis was +2000 to go second overall. One day later, he suddenly went to +180.

He is now -140, via Odds Shark.

Suddenly, teams are seeing something in Levis, but Stroud apparently has not done himself many favors.

According to The Athletic, Stroud had the worst S2 score of any quarterback with an 18%. Young's 98% was the best. The S2 replaced the Wonderlic, and it "measures the split-second processing of information and decision-making."

In fact, it's not just Levis favored over Stroud to go second – some books have Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson and Texas A&M edge rusher Tyree Wilson with lower odds than Stroud to go to Houston, who also have the 12th pick via the Cleveland Browns from the Deshaun Watson trade.

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Kansas City.