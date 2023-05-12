Agent David Canter is reportedly under investigation for allegedly bribing NFL teams to pick his clients during last month's NFL Draft.

Canter allegedly contacted several teams and offered up his vacation properties if a team drafted a player he represents.

"We are aware that the NFLPA is looking into communications between my client and various management personnel of certain NFL teams," Canter's attorney, Adam Kenner, said in a statement.

"Mr. Canter did not engage in any wrongdoing, and he is fully cooperating with the NFLPA. We expect the situation to be resolved shortly."

Canter represented 21 players in the draft, including second-round receiver Jayden Reed, who was selected by the Green Bay Packers, and Desjuan Johnson, Mr. Irrelevant and the newest Los Angeles Ram.

The players association is working to see if Canter violated at least three different articles in the regulations for agents, including one that prohibits "engaging in unlawful conduct and/or conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, or other activity which reflects adversely on his/her fitness as a Contract Advisor or jeopardizes his/her effective representation of NFL players."

The NFLPA has disciplined Canter in the past, so his history is expected to factor into the investigation and ultimate decision, which could include the revocation of his agent's certification.

Canter's other NFL clients include Xavien Howard, DeMarcus Lawrence and Asante Samuel Jr.

Canter is the president of football at GSE Worldwide.