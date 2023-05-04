Talk about "fast food."

Plant-based company Future Farm — whose tagline is "Eat the Future" — has partnered with sneaker artist Matt B Customs to create a one-of-a-kind "vegan couture running shoe" that looks good enough to eat.

It even contains painted-on tomato slices and a bed of lettuce.

Says Future Farms on its website, "Our sights are set on the future — we can taste it!"

It adds, "With people like you joining the plant-based parade, our mission to shift food systems for the better only grows stronger — so, we’ll keep that marching band playing loud."

Matt B Customs, for its part, says on its website, "Our mission from the beginning has been to create things that can’t be found on the high street or anywhere else. It all started as a hobby for Matt — he was creating trainers that were unique to him that no one else had."

His company added, "Now [as] a team of 11 working from a studio in Manchester, [England], we customize sneakers, accessories and clothing working with some of the biggest brands and celebrities in the world."

And while the sneaker looks like a cheeseburger, the whole point of it is to show that "plant-based foods are not only good for the environment" — but can be fun, too.

Taking inspiration from today's popular fast food, Matt B Customs hand-painted the design onto the carbon-neutral Hylo trainers using vegan paint — creating these sneakers "in a matter of days."

They were created, said SWNS, to celebrate the launch of the brand’s new burger in the hope of highlighting how plant-based foods are not only good for the environment, "but can be plenty of fun, too."

Matt B Customs said, "Part of the beauty of customizing is bringing things together that wouldn't usually be seen before — and this project is a perfect example of that," as SWNS reported.

"We wanted to create something that looked both mouth-watering and illusive, but still housing it within a running shoe that's clearly functional — and that's why we left some elements of the shoe untouched," the company also said.

"I loved working on this project, and it's the first time we've wanted to take a bite out of something we've created."

Only two pairs exist, with the first to be listed on eBay — and all proceeds are going to the Rainforest Alliance.

The second pair is to be won via a competition that will take place on Future Farm’s Instagram page.

The unique shoes will be served up in a burger-like bun box "for the proud owners to enjoy as they wish," reported SWNS of the venture.

To launch the training shoes, Future Farms teamed up with ultra marathon runner and proud vegan Flora Beverly, who is based in London.

Beverly said, "Everyone knows having enough protein in the diet is important for fitness and muscle growth," as SWNS reported.

"As a vegan, it is great to find plant-based meat substitute that can help you easily fit in enough protein day to day, while still tasting amazing."

She added, "The Future Burger 4.0 is a staple in my diet while I’m training," referencing a Future Farm offering.

Says Future Farm, "Our 100% plant-based foods celebrate wholesome ingredients and satisfy your cravings without cramping the climate — great for today’s meal, great for tomorrow’s generation."