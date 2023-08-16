Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, calling the new indictments of former President Trump in Georgia an "absurdity," and predicting the move will clinch the Republican nomination for Trump. The former Georgia congressman argued Democrats have disputed election results for years with no criminal charges being brought forth.

NEWT GINGRICH: Should the Al Gore electors from Florida have all been charged? Should the former chairman of the January 6 Committee, who was an alternative elector in Mississippi, be charged? Right? This is all crazy. Let's just be clear what's going on. The left is afraid of Donald Trump. He is the one outsider who has shaken their whole system and they're willing to destroy the law in order to destroy Trump. But at the heart of it, I believe in the American people. I think in the end, this is going to nominate Trump by a landslide and the nomination will be over by February 1st. … I think that if the election next year is between those who defend the Constitution and the rule of law and a corrupt family living out the Clinton, Obama, Biden, corruption of the American system. Alright, I have a hunch that the American people repudiate the corruption. … I think the day he walks into a courtroom, 15 million people will volunteer to be surrogates campaigning for Trump. I think people are now so angry. … The Atlanta situation was an absurdity. That's a district attorney who if the state of Georgia had any respect, would get her out of office.

Donald Trump, has now been indicted four times this year, all while he leads in the polls for the Republican nomination for president.

Trump, the current 2024 GOP frontrunner, was indicted on Tuesday with state charges out of Georgia’s Fulton County.

The charges include violating the Georgia RICO Act — the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.

Georgia Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and the 18 other defendents until Aug. 25 to surrender. Willis, Monday night during a press conference, said she would like a trial to take place within six months.

