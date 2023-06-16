SEAN HANNITY – President Biden's primary calendar plans mean that he wants to rewrite election rules for his own benefit… Continue watching…

HANNITY'S NEWSOM INTERVIEW – Two specific questions Fox News host Sean Hannity asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom in his interview this week mean that America should buckle up for an epic 2024… Continue reading…

ANDY PUZDER – Biden's failed economy: Here's what those inflation numbers really mean for American consumers and businesses… Continue reading…

BIDEN'S BLUNDER – A bungled response to reports of a China spy station in Cuba signifies Biden’s failed Beijing policy… Continue reading…

LIBERAL FAILURES – New Supreme Court poll reveals Americans’ clear message to Congress… Continue reading…

NEW YORK ON EDGE – This is the real cause behind the Jordan Neely case in NYC and it’s not race… Continue reading…

AI & YOUR JOB – Artificial intelligence may change labor market but doesn't need to cause long-term harm… Continue reading…

WATCH: MICHAEL PILLSBURY – Secretary of State Antony Blinken is 'giving up enormous leverage' by visiting China with no agreed outcome… See the video…

DR. MARC SIEGEL – Gov. Gavin Newsom owns another California crisis along with the homeless problem… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains why the Democratic Party doesn’t want to end its ‘race grift’… Watch now...

SAVING OUR KIDS – Treat Big Tech like Big Tobacco to protect our kids… Continue reading…

CHICKEN NOODLE NETWORK – You know CNN is bad, but it won’t even do this… Continue reading…

NOTHING TO SEE HERE – Biden's school manifesto won't confront this very real danger in our kids' schools… Continue reading…

WATCH: REP. ELISE STEFANIK – Evidence against Biden ‘reeks of corruption’… See the video…

GREGG JARRETT – Trump's indictment is not the slam dunk case liberal media believes it is… Continue reading…

ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE – This zombie tax idea will never work. Kill it once and for all… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Spin Cycle Check out all of our political cartoons...