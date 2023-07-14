California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, released a video Thursday blasting the Temecula Valley School District (TVSD) for "censoring" social studies materials for mentioning gay rights activist Harvey Milk.

"A school board in Temecula decided to reject a textbook because it mentioned Harvey Milk," the video caption read. "CA is stepping in."

"We’re going to purchase the book for these students—the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using. If these extremist school board members won’t do their job, we will — and fine them for their incompetence," it went on.

In the video, Newsom addressed the "parents" in TVSD about the board’s decision to exclude the materials.

He claimed that the "book" was "censored" by the TVSD board and that he and others are "worried" about "access to information."

However, Dr. Joseph Komrosky, the president of the TVSD Board of Education, sent Fox News Digital a statement in response to Newsom saying that the board did not "ban" the elementary school social studies textbook. Rather, they chose not to adopt a new curriculum and the supplemental textbook material that included Milk was only one of several objections.

He added that he speaks "personally" and not on behalf of the entire board that "it is unfortunate that Governor Newsom and others have seized upon an action by the Temecula Valley Unified School expressly authorized by the California Legislature and mischaracterized not only what has occurred, but why."

Komrosky reiterated that the board did not "ban" a book, "Instead the Board of Education determined not to adopt as curriculum a history-social science program for District-wide use that had been part of a pilot study conducted by the District. Members of the Board of Education did state concerns about a supplemental material, not a textbook, that was part of that curriculum related to a lesson for fourth graders about Mr. Milk." [emphasis in original]

Komrosky continued, "But what the Governor has conveniently ignored is that members of the Board of Education expressed other significant concerns about the District’s process, including whether it had adequately engaged the community regarding the adoption of curriculum, as well as whether the proposed curriculum adequately addressed the needs of English learners and special education students."

An alternative curriculum is expected to be presented at the board's July 18 meeting, but, in the event a new one is not approved by the board, Komrosky said, "The District made arrangements with the publisher of its currently adopted curriculum to provide enough textbooks for every single K-5 student of the District (which are the grade levels effected by this issue)."

The dispute between Komrosky and Newsom began after the TVSD board voted 3-2 in June to reject the pilot curriculum.

Protests centered around comments from Komrosky which referred to Milk as a "pedophile" as board members debated over the social studies textbook that would have been used for the fourth-grade curriculum.

"You know, my question is, why even mention a pedophile?" Komrosky asked.

Kromsky’s comments drew the attention of Newsom, who tweeted June 3, "An offensive statement from an ignorant person. This isn’t Texas or Florida. In the Golden State, our kids have the freedom to learn. Congrats Mr. Komrosky you have our attention. Stay tuned."

"It was never my intention to insult anyone, as it is always my intention to lead with civility. My word choice is based upon facts represented by Mr. Milk, and I don’t believe those facts are a good example for our children to learn about in elementary school," Komrosky said in response to Newsom's tweet. He also claimed to have received death threats as a result of the governor's post.

The materials in question include a brief history of Milk that mentions he was the first openly gay man to win an election in San Francisco's history. Milk was also known to have had a relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

Komrosky's comment and the curriculum rejection sparked a wave of criticism at the TVSD school board meeting on June 11. Speakers were incensed during the public comment period as they blasted the school board for their vote.

One of the speakers said, "Our school board majority apparently patronizes a new business in town: the build-a-bigot workshop located in the church. It seems that they have stuffed their build-a-bigot with homophobia, racism, and accessorize their bigot with a 3-percenter vest and a Moms For Liberty hate group t-shirt. You know the group that opposes LGBTQ and racially inclusive curriculum and advocates for book banning."

At the end of the last board meeting before the end of the school year, Board Member for Trustee Area 1 Allison Barclay, who was one of the two board members that voted in favor of keeping the social studies materials, expressed "disappointment."

"I’m really disappointed. It’s been a really challenging six months and the worst last six days since Friday. Honestly, I am embarrassed. I am embarrassed to associate my name with this board," Barclay said.