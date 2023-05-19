California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom used the 1955 death of Black teenager Emmett Till to cast aspersions on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after she said she felt "threatened" by the behavior of Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.

"This is the kind of dangerous rhetoric that led to Emmett Till's death," Newsom wrote in a Thursday tweet, using language similar to that from Bowman. "Everyone should call this out for what it is: blatant racism."

Greene detailed Bowman's actions and behavior during a Thursday press conference at the Capitol, where she introduced articles of impeachment against President Biden.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE ANNOUNCES IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES AGAINST PRESIDENT BIDEN

The two House members clashed following a Wednesday vote to send a resolution to expel embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., to the House Ethics Committee rather than directly take up the measure. As Santos spoke with reporters about the vote, Bowman and fellow "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., heckled him to resign.

According to footage of the spat, Bowman and Greene began shouting over each other, with him calling on her to vote to expel Santos, who is facing numerous federal charges and an ethics investigation. Greene told Bowman to "impeach Biden" and "save the country."

Greene told reporters Thursday at the press conference that she had been "swarmed" by a "mob" led by Bowman, which she said had also been captured on video, and that he had called her a "White supremacist."

"He was the one that approached me — even CNN reported that — yelling, shouting, raising his voice. He has aggressive — his physical mannerisms are aggressive," Greene said, while also referring to a previous altercation Bowman had with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., in March over gun violence, in which Bowman, appearing angry, continuously shouted over Massie as he tried to talk with him.

'SQUAD' DEMOCRAT CALLS MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE A WHITE SUPREMACIST, SAYS SHE WANTS BLACK PEOPLE 'TARGETED'

"I think there's a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman, and I am concerned about it. I feel threatened by him," she said. "I am very concerned about Jamaal Bowman, and he's someone people should watch."

Responding to Greene, Bowman, a member of the far-left "Squad," insisted that the Georgia representative wants Black people "targeted for harm" and accused her of putting a target on his back.

"This is why it is so important that we teach and know our history. There is a long tradition—that Marjorie should be well aware of—of Black men who are passionate, outspoken, or who stand their ground, being characterized as ‘threatening’ or ‘intimidating.’ That’s what happened with Emmett Till, with Mike Brown, and with so many more," Bowman told reporters outside the Capitol on Thursday.

"Marjorie’s attack is beyond a dog-whistle. It’s a bullhorn. And it’s reckless and dangerous. She has put a target on my back," he continued. "The truth of the matter is that we had a light back-and-forth on the steps of Capitol Hill, surrounded by reporters and staff. We can roll back the tapes and see her characterization of our conversation is an utter and blatant lie."

"This is, historically, what white supremacists do. They try to dehumanize Black people, Black skin, and Black humanity—so that we can be targeted for harm," he added.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this article.