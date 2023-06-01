California Gov. Gavin Newsom unloaded on Republicans on social media Thursday after some parents in his state opposed a gay pride celebration at a high school, and called that an example of the "far right" trying to "eliminate the existence of minority communities."

"There is a full-throated purge effort going on here by the far-right that we have not seen for decades," the California Democrat posted on Twitter Wednesday. "They are on a boycott binge and cancel crusade, trying to eliminate the existence of minority communities."

Newsom was responding to an article discussing a burnt Pride flag that was found in a plant pot at a North Hollywood, California, elementary school in late-May, after parents objected to a Pride event scheduled for students on June 2. The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

GAVIN NEWSOM BLAMES DESANTIS-SIGNED BILL FOR FLORIDA SHOOTING, GETS FACT-CHECKED

The school, Saticoy Elementary School, is reportedly hosting an event Friday that will include an assembly for students and will play a video that states, "some kids have two mommies, some have two daddies." Some parents are urging other parents to keep their children home from school that day.

The school serves a large population of Hispanic and Armenian families with conservative values who, according to a May report from Los Angeles Daily News, posted on Instagram that they "don’t feel this material is appropriate to teach to the children."

"Burning Flags. Banning Books. We have seen this before," Newsom said. "And it’s happening everywhere, all across the country. Woke has become just another a dog whistle."

"We must continue to call out hate when we see it, as they keep trying to normalize it. If we go silent, this will only get worse. We cannot become numb to this," he added.

Newsom’s comment, which was viewed almost 3 million times, was criticized by many conservatives including actor Dean Cain who called it "pathetic."

GAVIN NEWSOM BLASTED FOR 'TONE DEAF' MEMORIAL DAY TWEET: THOUGHT THIS WAS 'PARODY'

"What’s impressive about Gavin Newsom is that he’s one of the most consistently hypocritical and least accurate politicians on the national stage, which is saying something considering the competition from Eric Swalwell is so strong," Outkick writer Ian Miller tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newsom's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.