The town of Hamburg, New York, is divided after some veterans expressed anger after a POW/MIA flag was taken down at the town hall around the same time a Pride flag was raised on June 2, but officials say the former flag needed repairs.

"The town Coalition for Equity and Inclusion raised the Pride flag below the American flag June 2 as part of the observance of Pride Month," according to The Buffalo News. Fox News Digital has reached out to The Hamburg Coalition for Equity and Inclusion for additional comment.

"It means so much to us veterans, the POW/MIA flag. It means more than anything imaginable," John Grotke, a commander of Post 527 American Legion, told The Buffalo News.

Grotke called the official who was allegedly responsible for taking down the POW/MIA flag a "classless buffoon" in a letter that he sent after the incident. A local veteran who believed the flag was being replaced became confrontational and was charged with harassment, according to officials.

However, the report revealed that there was confusion in Hamburg as to who was originally responsible for taking down the flag, and why. Some veterans blamed Hamburg supervisor Randy Hoak, who told WBEN the POW/MIA flag was replaced.

"We returned the POW-MIA flag to its rightful place on the flagpole in front of town hall, below the American flag," Hoak said on June 5.

"We didn't have plenty of people who were very concerned about the absence of the POW-MIA flag," Hoak added. "And I've been telling residents of Hamburg, and I think it's important for residents of Hamburg and across Erie County to know, that it was by no means meant to be an insult to veterans, to folks who gave sacrifice on a battlefield, and certainly not to our prisoners of war. We have been able to rectify that situation."

Another person has taken responsibility for the incident. Diana Patton, a former U.S. Navy hull technician who identifies as transgender, claimed to have taken the flag down because it was "tattered."

"I’m the one who said it needed to be taken down because the flag was tattered, I was helping to take the flag down," Patton said, adding that it was wrong to politicize either the POW/MIA or the Pride flag.

"The POW/MIA flag should not be used in this manner, same thing with the Pride flag," Patton said. "Neither one is supposed to be political."

The POW/MIA flag was designed during the Vietnam War to remind Americans of servicemen who were missing in action or imprisoned as a result of the war. In 1982, "the POW/MIA flag became the only flag other than the Stars and Stripes to fly over the White House in Washington, D.C.," according to Veterans Affairs.

In a June 7 Facebook post signed by veteran Amy Owczarczak, the commander wrote that she does not "tolerate hate" against any group.

"I want to let the public know, that I do not tolerate hate against race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability. Anyone within the Post, whether it be a member or a guest will abide by our standards. Otherwise, they will be asked to leave."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hamburg Township VFW Post 1419 and Hamburg supervisor Randy Hoak for additional comment.

The post continued: "I hope this matter can come to a peaceful resolution and that everyone no matter what their background, will come together as one."

The Pride flag has also taken center stage in a controversy at the White House. On Wednesday, which is Flag Day, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., introduced a bill aimed at preventing government buildings from flying any flag other than the American flag.

The bill follows closely after the Biden administration flew the Pride flag directly alongside American flags over the weekend during a gay pride celebration at the White House.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.