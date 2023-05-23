The reporter who was threatened to be "chopped up" by a machete-wielding New York City professor spoke out Tuesday, telling Fox News that he is still exploring legal avenues as he weighs whether to press charges.

New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton was threatened with a machete to his neck Tuesday when he knocked on the door of the Bronx apartment belonging to Shellyne Rodriguez, a Hunter College adjunct assistant professor of art. He was requesting an interview with Rodriguez after she was caught destroying a student group's pro-life display in an expletive-filled rant that went viral earlier this month.

In an appearance on "Hannity" Tuesday night, Fenton said he identified himself and requested to speak with Rodriguez when she began to verbally abuse him and his cameraman, threatening to "chop" them up. She then "barged out" of her apartment and put a machete to his neck, he recalled. The altercation was captured on camera. An excerpt of the video aired on the Fox News Channel earlier in the hour.

PROFESSOR HOLDS MACHETE TO REPORTER'S NECK AFTER DESTROYING STUDENT'S PRO-LIFE DISPLAY: REPORT

"We just wanted to speak to this woman…we thought we might have a chance given that she's obviously passionate about her beliefs and maybe if we showed up to her door, she'd be willing to grant us an interview," Fenton told host Sean Hannity.

"In my career, I've knocked on 10,000 doors…but I got a bit of a surprise when she opened the door," he continued. "This was a first for me. She first verbally threatened to chop us up with the machete and then proceeded to come out of her apartment brandishing the blade and pressing it against the side of my neck for about a second, and then I guess she realized she was being recorded and went back inside."

A New York Post report detailing the incident stated that Rodriguez allegedly came back out of her apartment and chased the reporters outside, still armed with the machete, and continued to shout at them even after they had left her building.

"If I see you on this block one more f---ing time," she yelled. "Get the f--- off the block! Get the f--- out of here, yo!"

PROFESSOR HURLS STUDENTS' PRO-LIFE DISPLAY AFTER PROFANITY-LACED TIRADE: 'TRIGGERING MY STUDENTS'

The Post reported that the professor chased the duo down the street and allegedly kicked Fenton in the shins as he was trying to get in his car before she retreated to her building. A photograph released by the Post shows Rodriguez brandishing a machete on the street.

Hunter College announced Tuesday evening that Rodriguez had been fired from her position and will not return to teaching at the school.

"Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action. Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately and will not be returning to teach at the school," a spokesperson for the school told Fox News Digital.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment about the incident.

Fenton said he is still processing the incident as he considers pressing charges against Rodriguez.

"I have yet to figure that out. I'm in discussions about what I'm going to do next. To be honest, this is my first time ever being in this situation where I've been asked whether or not I would press charges, I've never pressed charges before," he said. "So I'm still sort of wrapping my head around all of this. That being said, I have to talk to police and talk to the company and see what my best avenue here is."

The on-camera incident involving Fenton took place after Rodriguez came under earlier this month for a viral video that showed her shouting expletives at a group of pro-life students who were manning a pro-life display at Hunter College, accusing the students of spreading "propaganda" and "triggering" other students before hurling items from the display.

"You're not educating s---, this is f---ing propaganda," the professor tells the students in a clip posted to Twitter by Students for Life of America. "What are you going to do like anti-trans next?"

"This is bull----, this is violent," Rodriguez continued. "You're triggering my students.

"I am sorry about that," one of the pro-life students attempted to respond.

"No, you’re not because you can’t even have a f---ing baby. So, you don’t even know what that is. Get this s--- the f--- out of here," the professor fired back before hurling items off the table.

A Fox News request for comment from Rodriguez and the professor's union was not immediately returned.

