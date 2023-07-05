A Brooklyn, New York man who stabbed a 21-year-old Long Island woman to death on New Year's Day in 2022 was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison this week, nearly two months after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the sentencing of Kisjonne Campbell, 25, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The investigation and admissions made by Campbell during his plea found that on the afternoon of Jan. 1, 2022, Michaelle Jaccis, her twin brother and 15-year-old brother were at their home in West Babylon when Campbell knocked on the door.

The 15-year-old answered the door and saw a man he had never seen, wearing all black with a ski mask around his neck, a jacket and gray sneakers.

SUFFOLK COUNTY NEW YORK DA CHARGES 21 GANG MEMBERS AN ASSOCIATES OF ‘9-TREY BLOODS’ IN 197-COUNT INDICTMENT

Campbell asked the teen if he had a phone number for a taxicab company and left after the teenager provided him with a phone number.

The teenager then told Jaccis what happened, and she went for a drive. A short time later, she returned home and was attacked by Campbell in front of the house.

The victim’s two brothers heard their sister scream and ran to the door. They then saw Campbell furiously stabbing Jaccis.

LONG ISLAND GROCERY STORE WORKER WHO KILLED MANAGER, SHOT COLLEAGUES GETS 50 YEARS TO LIFE

The two brothers then called 911, and when they returned, Campbell was gone.

Responding officers from the Suffolk County Police Department located Campbell, who matched the description provided during the 911 call, jogging down the street. When he saw the marked police vehicle, Campbell reportedly attempted to jump over a fence but failed, allowing officers to take him into custody within seven minutes of the initial call.

Jaccis’ 15-year-old brother identified Campbell as the man who knocked on the door earlier, and as the man who killed his sister.

LONG ISLAND MAN WHO RAPED 6-YEAR-OLD GIRL SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS IN PRISON

As investigators searched for clues, a knife with a broken tip was recovered in the neighbor’s bushes.

When an autopsy was conducted on Jaccis, the tip of a sharp metal object was recovered from her skull.

Investigators also found a ski mask nearby that tested positive for Campbell’s DNA.

During a two-hour interview with police, Campbell told detectives he had a relationship with Jaccis and took a cab from the shelter he was living at, to her home in West Babylon.

Campbell admitted to getting into a physical altercation with the victim, adding that he punched her in the face. He also spoke about a long knife he was carrying but claimed that he blacked out after punching the victim.

Campbell appeared before Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins on May 8, 2023, where he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

"There is absolutely no justification for this defendant’s violent actions," Tierney said. "The brutal manner in which he chose to attack and kill Ms. Jaccis deserves an equally brutal sentence in prison."