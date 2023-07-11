A Mastic Beach, New York man was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man execution-style in May, and the suspect’s brother and friend are accused of getting in the way of the investigation.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Joseph Scalafani, 34, of Mastic Beach on Tuesday, saying he was indicted for shooting and killing 32-year-old Alex Smith of Mastic Beach in the parking lot of a bar in the Long Island community.

Scalafani’s brother, 30-year-old Daniel Scalafani, and friend, 61-year-old Jeffrey Mercury were also indicted for helping the suspect flee to Florida after the murder.

During the investigation, Suffolk County Police Department detectives learned that at about 8 p.m. on May 13, 2023, Joseph Scalafani demanded that his ex-girlfriend organize a meeting between him and Smith, violating an order of protection.

While making the demand, Scalafani allegedly pulled a back gun from his pocket and threatened his ex-girlfriend that he would hit her if she ran.

A week later, Smith was inside Linsa Torr’s Place, a bar in Mastic Beach, with Scalafani’s ex-girlfriend.

When the two walked out of the bar, Scalafani allegedly approached them and shot Smith multiple times in the back and torso.

Smith collapsed to the ground, at which point Scalafani is accused of shooting him twice in the head at close range before getting in his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

After crashing a short distance away, Scalafani fled the scene on foot. Smith reportedly died at the scene.

Daniel Scalafani and Mercury allegedly helped Joseph get out of New York after the murder.

Both accomplices allegedly gave Scalafani money, and when asked where the suspect was, the two men lied to police.

Mercury is also accused of driving Scalafani to Virginia, then dropping him off.

Scalafani was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on June 4, and he was extradited back to Long Island on July 6 for arraignment.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins arraigned Scalafani on second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of first-degree criminal contempt and one count of second-degree criminal contempt.

He was remanded, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23, 2023.

"This defendant allegedly shot Alex Smith multiple times at close range, killing him," Tierney said. "Then, the defendant’s brother and friend allegedly helped him flee the state in an attempt to avoid being caught. This defendant ran but could not hide. His eventual apprehension was only a matter of time."

On June 14, Mercury was arraigned by Judge Karen M. Wilutis on first-degree hindering prosecution, and on June 23, Daniel Scalafani was arraigned before Judge Steven A. Pilewski on the same charge.