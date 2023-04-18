A New York man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman traveling in a car that made a wrong turn up his driveway had an alleged "short fuse" and hated trespassers, according to a new report.

A car carrying Kaylin Gillis and three friends turned down the wrong driveway off Patterson Hill Road in Hebron, about 55 miles north of Albany, between 9 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, prosecutors say.

Then the 65-year-old homeowner, Kevin Monahan, allegedly walked out with a gun and opened fire.

At least one shot struck Gillis, who turned 20 in February.

"It’s shocking, but I’m not surprised," Monahan’s next door neighbor, Adam Matthews, told the New York Post. "He had a short fuse. There was never any doubt he had a short fuse."

He called his neighbor a "narcissist" and said he often fumed over trespassers on his rural driveway.

"It was always, ‘People just drive up my driveway and they think it’s a road,’" he told the paper. "He was very adamant people didn’t come up, and for a long time he kept the bottom of his driveway gated because so many people did mistake it for a roadway because it’s so wide at the bottom."

Now Monahan faces a charge of second-degree murder for Gillis' death.

The area had low cell reception, according to Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy, who said the group drove to the neighboring town of Salem before contacting 911.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but she died of her injuries.

"This is a very sad case of some young adults who were looking for a friend’s house and ended up at this man’s house who decided to come out with a firearm and discharge it," Murphy said during a news briefing.

Sheriff Murphy said he knew Gillis personally. She graduated from Schuylerville High School in 2021, where she was part of the varsity cheer squad.

Her father works in the Washington County Jail, according to the Albany Times Union.

Records show Monahan is being held in neighboring Warren County.

Supporters have raised more than $55,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to cover Gillis' funeral expenses.

