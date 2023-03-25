The large cache of guns that were found by a fisherman in New York CIty's Jamaica Bay earlier this week were allegedly from a home burglary upstate.

A law enforcement official told FOX 5 New York that the guns are believed to be from a home burglary in Carmel, which is located over 70 miles away in Putnam County.

The weapons were located by divers from the NYPD Special Operations team in Jamaica Bay on Wednesday, near the borough of Queens.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that a 44-year-old fisherman noticed a plastic bag filled with weapons while fishing.

After the man reported the sight, Emergency Response Detectives Unit divers were deployed to recover the guns.

Officials found three AR-15 rifles in a black plastic bag and 14 handguns in total.

There is no information about who may have dumped the firearms.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for more information, but additional details about the alleged robbery were not available.

The Carmel Police Department did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.