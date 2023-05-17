New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that the state will assist New York City Mayor Eric Adams with finding "welcoming" sites for migrants, as the city struggles with an influx of asylum seekers.

In an interview with Spectrum News, Hochul explained on Wednesday that the state plans to financially assist the city, pledging at least $1 billion towards migrant assistance efforts. Adams' office recently announced that hundreds of adult male migrants will be relocated to Orangeburg in Rockland County and the town of Newburgh in Orange County.

"The city has done an incredible job trying to find places to house them, but they are at capacity," Hochul said. "So we’re helping [Adams] find places that will be welcoming."

Hochul described the migrant influx situation as "desperate", explaining that even though some New York communities are willing to welcome them, some do not have the resources to house newcomers.

"There are welcoming counties out there," Hochul explained. "It just, sometimes, you identify a community that wants them, but you have to find the hotel to stay, and a lot of other communities have homelessness problems."

"I want to make sure the Democrats, Republicans, everyone understands the challenges we’re facing right now," the governor added.

Hochul also addressed the Republican majority in Congress during the interview, asking them to pledge $1 billion to help the city.

"Republicans in Congress, in charge of the House, have the ability to allocate more money. Why don’t you match what New York state did? Give us a billion dollars for New York," she said. "Help us with the money, help us with the work authorization. And then we’ll get through this much sooner."

Hochul's comments came the same day that Orleans County, New York, announced a state of emergency crisis regarding a housing crisis.

"Orleans County does not have the capability to receive or sustain any migrants and/or asylum seekers," the letter read.

New York City's move to house large numbers of migrants has commonly meant hosting them in unconventional spaces, which divides residents. Lakeisha Bowers told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that officials are allowing migrants to camp in the gym of P.S. 188, the school that her son formerly attended.

"It was very hurtful, parents were outraged. We just feel that there wasn't enough time, enough notice for parents." Bowers explained. "Friday morning when they came to school is when they found out. And then Saturday night, they were there."

"Our community is very small. We're a close family, but we're lacking a lot of programs in the community, and you're taking away one of the spaces that our children use," Bowers added. "Again, with all due respect to the mayor, please reconsider this."

