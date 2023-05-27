A New York-based dog known for lovingly shadowing humans is looking for a home — for the second time.

CoCo is a nearly 6-year-old hound mix in East Hampton, New York, and was recently brought back to the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) to hopefully secure a new family.

CoCo was adopted as a puppy and recently returned to ARF after his family decided it could no longer take care of him.

The 65-pound dog is affectionate and cuddly, and the rescue organization says his name should be "Shadow."

He knows basic commands and can walk well on a leash, the organization says.

It is preferred that CoCo join a house with children over the age of 12, and this friendly pooch is house-trained.

CoCo is known to be selective about his canine friends and is considered "cat curious," according to the ARF organization.

Given time, CoCo will warm up to other animals, the shelter added.

Most of all, however, CoCo is considered a dedicated wingman wanting to be by a human’s side at all times, ARF notes.

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons has helped homeless and abandoned animals since its founding over 49 years ago.

The organization has helped tens of thousands of cats and dogs find companions, shelter, proper medical care and more, according to the rescue’s website.

Interested in adopting CoCo?

Email adoptions@arfhamptons.org for more information.

