Some New York Democrats are pushing a bill that would require middle and high schools across The Empire State to adopt a more "inclusive" curriculum by adding LGBTQ+ content to classroom instruction.

Senate Bill S351 would require all school districts and charter schools to adopt curriculum that recognizes the "political, economic, and social contributions, and lifeways of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual people."

Some Democrats argue, in light of restrictive legislation passed by Republican-led legislatures and governors like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the bill is a way of countering the allegedly discriminatory policies.

VIRGINIA PARENTS HARASSED, THREATENED FOR SPEAKING OUT, OPPOSING LGBT TEACHING IN SCHOOLS: ‘I WOULD SHOOT HIM’

"You know, if Florida can do that, New York can say that gay people are welcome in New York State. We don’t want anyone to be discriminated against. Race, age, sex or what, treat each individual as a person how you would like to be treated with respect and dignity and understanding where they’re coming from," Sen. Robert Jackson, one of the bill's sponsors, said, according to CBS 6 News in Albany.

Jackson also advocated for the bill on Twitter, writing in part on Saturday, "NYS must stand up for inclusivity, equality, & push back against hate. As we approach the final week of session & celebrate Pride month, we must pass my Inclusive Curriculum in NY Act (S351)."

CHRISTIAN MOM SUES AFTER 4-YEAR-OLD WAS ALLEGEDLY FORCED TO PARTICIPATE IN LGBT PRIDE MARCH: ‘JUST HORRIFIC’

Other Democrats, including state Sen. John Scott, who is backing the bill, defended it by arguing that LGBTQ+ youth have greater risk of suicide, adding, according to CBS 6, "At the end of the day it's a matter of safety."

The New York State Democratic Committee voted unanimously to recommend the policy be adopted before the end of the 2023 legislative session.

Other U.S. states, including Washington, Massachusetts and Missouri, are weighing similar legislation to adopt LGBTQ+ history curriculum in their own public schools.

UK SCHOOL CHAPLAIN SUES AFTER BEING FIRED, REPORTED AS TERRORIST FOR SERMON QUESTIONING LGBTQ ACTIVISTS

The conversation, in particular, comes on the heels of longstanding criticism against Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, coined by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, that initially barred instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through the third grade.

The state later extended the policy to go into effect in grades K-12.