Radio host Elvis Duran was attacked in New York City this week by a "sicko" woman on a Manhattan street, he said during his show Tuesday.

Duran, 58, who hosts the "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" on Z100, told his listeners that he was on 14th Street and 6th Avenue when someone approached him on Monday, the New York Post reported.

"Her fist comes toward my face, and it’s holding, like, a sharp object, and she tries to cut my face," Duran said. "I put my arm up, and I stopped her from doing it, and she did it to the woman behind her. We were all shocked."

Duran said the aggressor almost cut him. Duran added that he talked about the incident with some people at a gym, who said mental illness may have played a factor.

"I understand the component of mental illness," he said. "But at same time, just because you’re mentally ill doesn’t give you the right to be a total a–hole and start slashing people."

He said he was still shaken over what happened, but holds no ill-will toward New York and would continue to take walks.

"I love my city," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the New York Police Department.