A man driving a U-Haul "went on a rampage" in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Monday morning, according to a New York City councilman.

The New York City Police Department confirmed that a male suspect was taken into custody at Hamilton Ave and Columbia St.

The New York City Fire Department said eight people were injured, including two hospitalized in critical condition, another two in serious condition and four others with minor injuries.

The suspect "was just apprehended in Sunset Park," Councilman Justin Brannan tweeted. "Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time, but this wasn't an accident."

NYPD's bomb squad is at the scene to check the truck for possible explosives.

"I have been briefed on the developing situation in Brooklyn," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted. She said her team is coordinating with New York State police and the NYPD "and are ready to provide any assistance needed as the investigation continues."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams "has been briefed and has been following developments regarding the U-Haul truck that struck multiple pedestrians this AM in Brooklyn," the NYC Mayor's Office tweeted. "While the suspect is in custody, the NYPD is still investigating. There are no additional credible threats at this time."

NYPD could not immediately confirm whether police officers were among those hurt.

The driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people, The Associated Press reported.

Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a truck.

It was not clear whether the two events were related.

Brannan thanked the NYPD's 72nd and 68th precincts, promising more information soon.

WABC reported that one of the victims, a man in his 30s, was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told the New York Post the individual in custody is known to authorities stemming from a prior EDP [emotionally disturbed person] incident from 2019.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing, Mitch Picasso, Maria Paronich and The Associated Press contributed to this report.