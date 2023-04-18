A parking garage in Manhattan partially collapsed Tuesday afternoon, leaving multiple people injured and at least one person confirmed dead.

Local reports say the parking garage is located at 57 Ann Street between Nassau Street and William Street. The floors of the four-story building reportedly collapsed around 4:15 p.m., sending cars crashing below.

Fire officials said six workers were in the building. Of these, four were transferred to the hospital in stable condition, one refused medical attention, and one person was confirmed dead. Everyone else inside the parking lot is believed to be accounted for.

Footage circulating on social media shows smashed cars and debris billowing toward the sky as people can be heard shouting from within.

FDNY told Fox News Digital its members were pulled out because of concerns about the structural stability of the building. Mayor Adams said fire officials used a robotic dog to assist in the rescue.

Authorities were asking people to avoid the area "due to an emergency response."

Nearby Pace University canceled classes near its NYC Campus. The university said 33 Beekman and 161 William were evacuated. Accommodations were being made for residential students.

Mayor Eric Adams was briefed on the collapse and held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide updates.

The Department of Buildings told Fox News Digital its personnel is on the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.