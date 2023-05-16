New York City Mayor Eric Adams, D., called out President Biden in an interview Tuesday as the migrant crisis continues to worsen in New York City and tensions continue between the two prominent Democrats.

"Where the heck is the president of the United States?" Good Day NY anchor Rosanna Scotta asked Adams.

"That’s a good question," Adams said. "I think we all should be asking why this is happening to a city that was turning itself around and will continue to do so. This should not be happening to New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and the other big northern cities."

NYC MAYOR ADAMS PLAN BUSES MIGRANTS PAST COUNTY WITH 'IMMIGRANT PROTECTION' LAW TO REPUBLICAN-LED COUNTIES

"And really, it should not be happening to El Paso or Brownsville, Texas. No city should be carrying this burden. This is a national problem, and it needs a national solution," the mayor said.

Adams' criticism of Biden come amidst reports that he was dropped from a 2024 campaign advisory board and is no longer a national surrogate for Biden's re-election campaign. The board — which comprises 50 Democrats at varying levels of government to support Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 — was announced on May 10 and includes several prominent Democrat politicians, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

One Texas politician who has spoken out against illegal immigration and the devastation it is causing to border communities is Rep. Henry Cuellar, D. Cuellar has embarked on a media blitz recently to advocate for border communities, pointing out that cities like New York are only taking in a small percentage of illegal immigrants.

"The buses that they’re sending to D.C. or Chicago or New York are just a drop of what border communities [face.] And they’re already complaining," Cuellar said.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS NIXED FROM BIDEN CAMPAIGN'S ADVISORY BOARD AMID PUBLIC CRITICISM OF MIGRANT CRISIS

He added that it’s "always good for people to understand what we’ve been facing at the border for so many years."

Adams also claimed in April that the "migrant crisis" under the Biden administration has "destroyed" his city. But more recently, Adams announced that he would ship migrants to Republican-led counties in upstate New York, in a political maneuver that is being fiercely contested.

More recently, Adams attempted to distance himself from sanctuary city policies during a speech in May.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS 'MIGRANT CRISIS' UNDER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS 'DESTROYED' CITY

"The law of sanctuary city was in place long before I became mayor. I’m following the law. As a law enforcement person, you know, we follow the law," Adams said.

"We are now in court now, today, asking the judge to revisit this law to deal with this humanitarian crises because even when they decided to put in place that law, no one thought that they would be dealing with the humanitarian crises of this proportion," the mayor added.

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.