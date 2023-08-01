Tubi currently ranks as one of the top sources for streaming your favorite movies and TV shows for free. This month, it introduces a ton of classic and fan favorites to its already expansive collection. Explore their large library of content without the need for a subscription. Here are this month’s highlighted releases on Tubi:

"Blue Crush" is a 2002 American sports film directed by John Stockwell. It follows the story of a hard-core surfer girl, Anne Marie, as she prepares for a big competition while facing personal challenges. The film explores themes of friendship, dedication and the pursuit of dreams. It received positive reviews for its exhilarating surfing scenes and heartfelt storytelling.

WATCH BLUE CRUSH FREE ON TUBI

"Dante's Peak" is a 1997 disaster film directed by Roger Donaldson. The movie centers on a volcanologist, Dr. Harry Dalton, who must race against time to save a small town from an impending volcanic eruption. As the eruption becomes more imminent, Dalton risks his life to protect the townspeople and his own family. The film is known for its thrilling action sequences and intense suspense.

WATCH DANTE’S PEAK FREE ON TUBI

"Erin Brockovich" is a 2000 biographical drama film directed by Steven Soderbergh. It tells the true story of Erin Brockovich, a single mother and legal assistant who uncovers a corporate cover-up involving contaminated water. With determination and perseverance, Erin takes on a powerful utility company and fights for justice on behalf of the affected community. The film received critical acclaim for its inspiring story and Julia Roberts' Oscar-winning performance in the title role.

WATCH ERIN BROCKOVICH FREE ON TUBI

"Friday" is a 1995 comedy film directed by F. Gary Gray. The movie follows the misadventures of Craig Jones and his best friend Smokey on a Friday in the neighborhood. As they try to navigate various obstacles and encounters with eccentric characters, they find themselves in comedic and sometimes dangerous situations. "Friday" is celebrated for its humor, memorable characters and depictions of life in South Central Los Angeles.

WATCH FRIDAY FREE ON TUBI

"Friday the 13th" is a 2009 slasher film directed by Marcus Nispel and a reboot of the original "Friday the 13th" franchise. The film follows a group of young adults who visit Camp Crystal Lake, only to become targets of a machete-wielding killer, Jason Voorhees. As the body count rises, the survivors must find a way to escape and confront the masked murderer. Known for its suspenseful and gory scenes, the film pays homage to the classic horror elements of the franchise.

WATCH FRIDAY THE 13TH FREE ON TUBI

"The Fugitive" is a 1993 action thriller film directed by Andrew Davis. Starring Harrison Ford as Dr. Richard Kimble, the movie tells the story of a respected surgeon who is wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife. After surviving a bus crash during his transfer to prison, Kimble becomes a fugitive and sets out to find the real killer while evading a relentless U.S. Marshal, played by Tommy Lee Jones. As the suspense builds, Kimble's quest for justice becomes a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. "The Fugitive" is known for its gripping storyline, intense action sequences and stellar performances, ultimately becoming a classic in the action-thriller genre.

WATCH THE FUGITIVE FREE ON TUBI

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Hardcore Henry" is a 2015 action film directed by Ilya Naishuller. The movie is shot entirely from a first-person perspective, immersing the audience in the thrilling and adrenaline-fueled experience of the titular character, Henry. With no memory and extraordinary physical abilities, Henry must rescue his wife from a telekinetic warlord while facing a multitude of enemies and obstacles. "Hardcore Henry" is praised for its unique filmmaking style and intense action sequences.

WATCH HARDCORE HENRY FREE ON TUBI

"The Hitman's Bodyguard" is a 2017 action comedy film directed by Patrick Hughes. It follows the story of Michael Bryce, a renowned bodyguard, who is tasked with protecting a notorious hitman, Darius Kincaid. Bryce and Kincaid, who have a complicated history, must put aside their differences and work together to testify against a ruthless dictator. The film combines thrilling action sequences with comedic banter between the two main characters, played by Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

WATCH THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD FREE ON TUBI

"Jack the Giant Slayer" is a 2013 fantasy adventure film directed by Bryan Singer. It reimagines the classic fairy tale of Jack and the Beanstalk, with Jack embarking on a perilous journey to save a kidnapped princess from a land of giants. Along the way, Jack discovers his own bravery and must confront the powerful and dangerous giants threatening the kingdom. The film features stunning visual effects and epic action sequences.

WATCH JACK THE GIANT SLAYER FREE ON TUBI

"Jaws" is a franchise consisting of a 1975 film and several sequels. The original film, directed by Steven Spielberg, is considered a cinematic classic. It tells the story of a small coastal town terrorized by a great white shark. As the attacks escalate, a police chief, a marine biologist and a professional shark hunter team up to hunt down and eliminate the deadly predator. "Jaws" became a cultural phenomenon and is celebrated for its suspenseful storytelling and iconic score.

WATCH JAWS FREE ON TUBI

"The LEGO Movie" is a 2014 animated adventure comedy film directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Starring Chris Pratt as the voice of Emmet, the movie takes place in a world made entirely out of LEGO bricks. Emmet, an ordinary LEGO minifigure, is mistaken for the "Special" and embarks on a quest to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the LEGO universe together. Along the way, he teams up with a group of unique and quirky characters, including Wyldstyle, voiced by Elizabeth Banks, and Batman, voiced by Will Arnett. "The LEGO Movie" combines humor, action and a heartfelt message about creativity and individuality. With its stunning animation and witty writing, the film was both a critical and commercial success, appealing to audiences of all ages.

WATCH THE LEGO MOVIE FREE ON TUBI

"The Matrix Resurrections" is a 2021 science fiction action film, directed by Lana Wachowski. Starring Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, it is the fourth installment in The Matrix film series. The movie follows Neo and Trinity as they awaken to a new reality, once again trapped in the simulated world of the Matrix. As they rediscover their true identities, they join a rebellion against the machines, led by a younger Morpheus, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. "The Matrix Resurrections" promises mind-bending visuals and spectacular action sequences and explores themes of identity, freedom and the nature of reality. This highly anticipated film continues the beloved franchise while introducing new complexities and surprises to captivate audiences.

WATCH THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS FREE ON TUBI

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is a 2018 dystopian science fiction film, directed by Wes Ball. Starring Dylan O'Brien as Thomas and Kaya Scodelario as Teresa, it is the final installment in "The Maze Runner" film series. The movie continues the story of a group of young survivors who struggle against the powerful organization known as WCKD. Led by Thomas, they embark on a perilous mission to rescue their captured friends and expose the true intentions of WCKD. Throughout their journey, they face dangerous obstacles, treacherous landscapes and confront shocking revelations about the world they inhabit. "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" delivers intense action sequences, emotional moments and a satisfying conclusion to the epic story of survival and rebellion.

WATCH MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE FREE ON TUBI

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" is a 1995 superhero film based on the popular television series. Starring Jason David Frank as Tommy/White Ranger and Amy Jo Johnson as Kimberly/Pink Ranger, the movie follows the Power Rangers team as they face their greatest challenge yet. When their nemesis, Ivan Ooze, is freed from his imprisonment, he plots to destroy the world. The Power Rangers must harness their unique powers, adopt new Zords and save both the Earth and their mentor, Zordon. "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" captures the action-packed and colorful adventures of the beloved characters, appealing to fans of all ages with its thrilling battles, dynamic visuals and powerful messages of teamwork and heroism.

WATCH MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS FREE ON TUBI

"My Cousin Vinny" is a 1992 comedy film directed by Jonathan Lynn. Starring Marisa Tomei as Mona Lisa Vito and Joe Pesci as Vincent "Vinny" Gambini, the movie tells the story of two New York students, Bill and Stan, who are wrongfully accused of murder while on a road trip in Alabama. Bill's cousin, Vinny, a brash and inexperienced lawyer, comes to their aid and attempts to defend them in court with his unconventional methods. As the trial proceeds, Vinny must navigate the Southern legal system, outsmart the state's relentless prosecutor and prove the innocence of his clients. "My Cousin Vinny" is celebrated for its witty screenplay, hilarious courtroom scenes and memorable performances, including an Academy Award-winning performance by Tomei.

WATCH MY COUSIN VINNY FREE ON TUBI

"Pan's Labyrinth" is a 2006 dark fantasy film written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. Set in post-civil war Spain, the movie follows a young girl named Ofelia who escapes into a mythical labyrinth to avoid the harsh realities of her surroundings. As she encounters fantastical creatures and completes dangerous tasks, Ofelia's journey blends fantasy and reality, exploring themes of innocence, imagination and the horrors of war. "Pan's Labyrinth" received widespread critical acclaim for its visually stunning storytelling and thought-provoking narrative.

WATCH PAN’S LABYRINTH FREE ON TUBI

"Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" is a 2019 urban fantasy mystery film directed by Rob Letterman. Starring Justice Smith as Tim Goodman and Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu, the movie takes place in a world where Pokemon and humans coexist. When Tim's father goes missing, he teams up with a wise-cracking Pikachu who also happens to be a detective. Together, they uncover a conspiracy that threatens the peaceful coexistence of humans and Pokemon. As they follow the clues, encounter various Pokemon species and navigate the neon-lit streets of Ryme City, they unravel the mystery and form an unlikely friendship. "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" combines stunning visual effects, a twist-filled narrative and the charm of Reynolds' comedic performance to create a fun and entertaining adventure for Pokemon fans and newcomers alike.

WATCH POKEMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU FREE ON TUBI

"Red Sparrow" is a 2018 spy thriller directed by Francis Lawrence. The movie stars Jennifer Lawrence as a Russian ballerina who is forced into a secretive spy program known as the Red Sparrows. Trained in seduction and manipulation, she becomes a skilled operative tasked with targeting a CIA agent. As the lines between loyalty and deception blur, the protagonist must navigate a dangerous web of espionage. "Red Sparrow" is known for its intense performances and intricate plot twists.

WATCH RED SPARROW FREE ON TUBI

"Riddick" is a 2013 science fiction action film directed by David Twohy. Starring Vin Diesel as the titular character, the movie follows Riddick, a notorious escaped convict, as he finds himself stranded on a desolate planet filled with deadly creatures and ruthless bounty hunters. Riddick must use his survival skills and cunning to outsmart his enemies and escape the planet. As he fights for his life, Riddick discovers a greater threat and must make an unlikely alliance to save himself and the future of humanity. "Riddick" offers a mix of gritty action, intense suspense and Diesel's iconic portrayal of the anti-hero, creating an adrenaline-fueled experience for fans of the franchise.

WATCH RIDDICK FREE ON TUBI

"Selena" is a 1997 biographical musical drama film directed by Gregory Nava. It tells the story of the iconic Mexican American singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, who rose to fame before her tragic death at a young age. The movie explores Selena's journey to stardom, her cultural impact and the challenges she faced both personally and professionally. "Selena" celebrates the life and talent of the beloved singer and features a breakout performance by Jennifer Lopez in the title role.

STREAM SELENA FREE ON TUBI

"Tolkien" is a 2019 biographical drama film directed by Dome Karukoski. It chronicles the early life and formative experiences of renowned author J.R.R. Tolkien, known for his fantasy novels such as "The Lord of the Rings." The movie explores Tolkien's friendships, love and the experiences that shaped his imagination and would later inspire his iconic literary works. "Tolkien" offers a glimpse into the life of one of the most celebrated fantasy authors and his creative process.

STREAM TOLKIEN FREE ON TUBI

"Total Recall" is a 2012 science fiction action film directed by Len Wiseman. Starring Colin Farrell as Douglas Quaid, the movie is set in a dystopian future where a factory worker named Quaid seeks to escape the monotony of his life by undergoing a memory-implant procedure called "Rekall." However, as Quaid receives the procedure, he uncovers suppressed memories that reveal a different reality than he had believed. As the lines between reality and fantasy blur, Quaid becomes a hunted man and must uncover the truth about his identity and the conspiracy surrounding him. "Total Recall" combines mind-bending twists, intense action sequences and a stellar cast, including Bryan Cranston, Kate Beckinsale and Jessica Biel, to deliver an adrenaline-fueled adventure that keeps audiences guessing until the end.

WATCH TOTAL RECALL FREE ON TUBI

"True Lies" is a 1994 action comedy film directed by James Cameron. The movie stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as Harry Tasker, a top-secret spy posing as a mild-mannered computer salesman. When his wife, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, becomes unwittingly involved in his dangerous world, Harry must balance his double life while trying to save his marriage and protect his family. "True Lies" combines thrilling action sequences with humor and a touch of romance.

WATCH TRUE LIES FREE ON TUBI

"Widows" is a 2018 heist thriller film directed by Steve McQueen. The movie revolves around a group of women who, after their criminal husbands are killed in a botched robbery, find themselves left with a significant debt to dangerous criminals. Faced with nowhere to turn and in search of a fresh start, the widows come together to plan and execute a high-stakes heist of their own. As they navigate a web of corruption, violence and their own personal struggles, the women show their resilience and resourcefulness. "Widows" boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo, delivering compelling performances that drive the gripping narrative of survival, empowerment and redemption.

WATCH WIDOWS FREE ON TUBI

"The X-Files" is a 1998 science fiction thriller film based on the popular TV series of the same name. Directed by Rob Bowman, the movie follows FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigate a deadly government conspiracy. The duo uncovers a plot to cover up an extraterrestrial virus that could wipe out humanity. As they race against time, Mulder and Scully must navigate a web of deception, trust issues and supernatural occurrences, while questioning their own beliefs. "The X-Files" movie expands on the TV series' mythology and offers fans a thrilling and cinematic experience.

STREAM X-FILES FREE ON TUBI

Are you ready to enjoy free, ad-supported streaming with Tubi? Start streaming today to explore a wide range of genres and original content, including true crime documentaries, sports events and comedy series. You can even access Tubi with parental controls. Start streaming with Tubi today!

Tubi updates its movie and show catalog on a weekly basis. Each week, they add new movie and TV show titles for your enjoyment. The exact frequency of these additions may vary, but you can generally look forward to new content on a weekly basis.

To find the newest movies added on Tubi, you can visit their "New Releases" or "Recently Added" category on the Tubi website or app. These pages will show you the latest movies and TV shows that have been added to the streaming platform.

Tubi offers a wide variety of movie genres such as drama, comedy, action and horror. New additions can be found categorized under their respective genres.

Yes, you can watch movies on Tubi without signing up for an account. However, creating an account has its benefits, such as the ability to create a watchlist, receive recommendations and use parental controls.