Another Trevor Lawrence doppelganger surfaced on social media – but this one is rooted in the 1500s.

Kara Henderson Snead, a former NFL Network reporter who is married to Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead, tweeted a photo from an Italian museum of the "Portrait of Guidobaldo da Montefeltro" by Raphael.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You guys… touring museum in Italy w/ friend… why is Trevor Lawrence just chillin in the 15th century?" Henderson Snead wrote on her Twitter account.

The photo bore a striking resemblance to the Jacksonville Jaguars star and many on social media agreed.

It’s not the first time Lawrence has been linked to a doppelganger on social media. As the quarterback was still dominating collegiate defenses at Clemson in 2019, a TikTok video went viral showing a then-16-year-old girl looking exactly like the quarterback.

GIANTS' KAYVON THIBODEAUX LEAVES MOM IN TEARS AFTER SURPRISING HER WITH NEW HOUSE

Lawrence and the girl met before one of the Tigers’ games. He even admitted that she had a striking resemblance to him.

"Yeah, I’ve seen a lot of those," he said at the time. "It’s crazy. That one girl actually does look like me. It’s kinda crazy but it’s funny."

The painting in question was completed around 1506 and is housed in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence. Guidobaldo was the Duke of Urbino from 1482 to 1508. It’s unclear if he could toss the pigskin like the Jaguars quarterback.