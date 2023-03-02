New Orleans, Louisiana police arrested a convicted felon on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a shooting in February that left an Uber driver and his passenger dead, according to police.

In a press release, the New Orleans Police Department said Tyree Quinn, 33, was arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder of 35-year-old Andrew Stiller and 21-year-old Johnnell Hampton.

NOPD officers from the Seventh District responded to reports of shots fired at around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, near the interaction of the I-10 service road and Bundy Road.

When the officers arrived, they located a white Nissan and black Dodge that were involved in a crash. Inside the Dodge were two men suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said.

Emergency crews tended to both men, who were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Uber did not immediately respond to questions about the shooting or arrest.

Police also found a 35-year-old man, 38-year-old woman, and an unidentified woman inside the White Nissan, with the latter also suffering from a gunshot wound from the incident. All three victims were transported to an area hospital and treated for their injuries.

A preliminary investigation into the matter found that a shooting took place at the intersection where the Dodge drove through a fence and onto the interstate before crashing into the Nissan, which was heading westbound on I-10.

Two days after the incident, the Coroner’s Office identified both victims and said they died of gunshot wound injuries, police said.

Through a further investigation by the NOPD Homicide Unit detectives, Quinn was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

News website NOLA.com reported that Quinn was identified as a suspect after investigators tracked his movements through an electronic ankle monitor he was fitted with after posting $250,000 bond for a previous charge.

The website added that Quinn was charged with armed robbery with a gun, possession of a gun as a felon, possession of a stolen car and hit-and-run driving.

He previously pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges in 2018 and was sentenced to five years of incarceration.

A warrant for Quinn’s arrest was issued on Feb. 28, charging him with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Quinn was also charged with illegal possession of stolen property valued over $25,000 and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The city’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals executed the warrant on Wednesday after locating Quinn at a residence in the Seventh District. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the matter are encouraged to contact Detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.