If the GMC Hummer EV is the alpha of electric trucks, then the new Omega Edition must be the end-all of them.

GMC has announced the new limited release option for both the Hummer EV pickup and SUV.

It's an add-on to the top-of-the-line 3X grade that includes a signature Neptune Blue Matte paint inspired by the eighth planet and blacked-out badges and trim.

The Hummer EV's development team took inspiration from GM's work on the Apollo Program's Lunar Roving Vehicle, and the trucks already have outer space-inspired design touches, including topographical maps of the moon.

FIRST GMC HUMMER EV SUV AUCTIONED FOR $500,000 AS PRODUCTION BEGINS

The Omega Edition also includes removable transparent roof panels owners can gaze at the stars through, unique 18-inch wheels and an external Kicker brand audio system built into the configurable MultiPro tailgate.

The Hummer EV's Extreme Off-Road Package is standard and brings a 360-degree camera system that provides a few of what's under the truck, extra underbody and rocker protection, and 35-inch Mud Terrain tires.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Current reservation holders get first dibs at the Omega Edition, which has been priced at $139,995 for the 830 hp SUV and $149,995 for the 1,000 hp pickup.

GMC had only delivered 856 of the Hummer EV pickups since going on sale last year through this March, but deliveries of the SUV have since begun as the factory ramps up production and the company says it has over 90,000 reservations for the pair.

However, shipments of the Omega Edition trucks are not expected to begin until the first half of 2024.