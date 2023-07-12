Police are investigating the death of a New Mexico State University women’s soccer player after she was found "unresponsive" at her residence early Monday morning. She was 20.

NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Thalia Chaverria, a junior from Bakersfield, California, died "suddenly" just days after her 20th birthday.

"Yesterday, we lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family," Moccia said. "Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her."

"The New Mexico State community is very tight-knit, and this tragedy is felt throughout. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Thalia's family and friends in this time of mourning."

The Las Cruces Police Department responded to a residence in the area at around 7 a.m. local time over reports of an "unresponsive woman." Once on the scene, police and fire personnel discovered that Chaverria was deceased.

Police are continuing their investigation, but noted they "have no reason to believe Chaverria’s death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity."

Chaverria was entering her third season as a defender for the Aggies. She played a key role in helping NMSU earn its first conference title in school history for women’s soccer, starting in 20 games where she recorded two assists.

She finished her sophomore campaign fourth with total minutes played.

"The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families' world," head coach Rob Baarts said in a statement.

"T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!"