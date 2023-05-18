Police in New Mexico released body camera video from a shooting Monday that left three people dead, including the shooter, and injured six other people, including two police officers.

Beau Wilson, 18, allegedly killed 79-year-old Shirley Voita, 97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield, as well as her 73-year-old daughter, Melody Ivie, in a shooting police described as "random."

According to witnesses and police, Wilson walked through the Farmington neighborhood where he lived and began randomly firing bullets until police arrived on the scene.

When police arrived, officers shot the suspect who was pronounced dead. In the process, two police officers were shot and transported to local hospitals.

Farmington Deputy Police Chief Baric Crum said that there were at least 150 bullets fired, and added that number was likely to rise.

"The amount of violence and brutality that these people faced is unconscionable to me," Deputy Police Chief Kyle Dowdy said.

Body camera video from police who responded to the incident shows officers rushing towards the scene, who then fatally shot Wilson.

One of the police officers shot during the incident could be seen falling to the ground. Other officers were seen giving the officer medical aid.

Crum said the 18-year-old was firing at vehicles indiscriminately, and said investigators don't believe the suspect knew any of the victims.

Former state Rep. James Strickler said Voita was a nurse and parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

"She was just a dynamite lady. She was well-loved and I’m still shocked over it," Strickler said.

Wilson was a senior at Farmington High School, where graduation was held Tuesday night.

The police officers have since been released from local hospitals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.