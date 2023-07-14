Set photos from Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves" revealed that the entertainment company has prioritized diversity in casting its characters.

Multiple photos released from the production depicted a stunt double as Snow White, who will be played by Hispanic actress Rachel Zegler, and images of the characters who used to be called the "seven dwarves," and are now referred to as "magical creatures."

These photos, obtained by British outlet The Daily Mail, indicated that the new "magical creatures" are quite different from the animated dwarves of the original Disney movie. They are multi-racial, multi-gender and differ in height.

Disney had announced they were re-envisioning the dwarves as "magical creatures" to "avoid reinforcing stereotypes" after criticism of the original depictions by "Game of Thrones" actor Peter Dinklage, who has dwarfism.

In addition to the exclusive photos, the outlet reported on the state of the production. It noted that the images were taken as the film’s crew was shooting scenes in Bedfordshire, U.K. on Thursday.

The photos featured Snow White, played by someone standing in for Zegler, wearing her classic blue and yellow dress with a red cloak, while walking through a field with her fairy tale companions.

The casting of Zegler had already generated controversy, as the actress of Colombian and Polish descent was cast to play a character who was originally written as a German princess with notably fair skin.

She told Vanity Fair in October: "People are making jokes about ours being the PC 'Snow White', where it's like, yeah, it is – because it needed that.

Of the new seven "magical creatures" pictured, only one appears to have dwarfism, while the others seem to be fully sized men and women of multiple races.

Disney opted to reconceptualize the seven dwarves after Dinklage expressed outrage over the idea of dwarves being in the film during a podcast with actor Marc Maron last year.

He said at the time, "There’s a lot of hypocrisy going. Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me."

Dinklage added, "You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f---ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--- are you doing, man?"

After the actor’s complaint, Disney provided a statement indicating they would take a "different approach" with the dwarves. The company said, "To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community."

The new film is set to be release in March 2024.

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney for comment on the criticism for these creative choices.