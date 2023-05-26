Taylor Swift fans without tickets are not welcome at MetLife Stadium.

The New Jersey concert venue and the state police are urging "Swifties" to stay clear of the area unless they show up with their tickets already in hand.

"Sorry Swifties - No Ticket, No Taylor-Gating! NJSP urges those who do not have a ticket for Taylor Swift to not go to the Stadium," the New Jersey State Police wrote on social media.

The message continued, "Parking lots will be at maximum capacity and unauthorized crowds will create traffic and safety concerns. Tickets will not be sold at the Stadium."

TAYLOR SWIFT SCREAMS DURING ERAS TOUR CONCERT FOR SECURITY GUARD TO STOP HARASSING FAN

This statement from law enforcement was supported by MetLife Stadium administrators, who issued a similar warning.

"For the safety and enjoyment of all those who have tickets for these shows, we strongly encourage those without tickets not to come to MetLife Stadium on show days," the venue wrote in a statement.

TAYLOR SWIFT’S SONG ‘THE MAN’ CAN SAVE LIVES, ACCORDING TO AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

Perhaps the most popular musical artist in the United States, Swift's appearances in cities across the country can often have huge impacts on infrastructure and traffic.

New Jersey Transit is asking fans attending the concert to pre-purchase round-trip tickets for their transportation ahead of time on the service's mobile app.

A woman delivered a baby in Massachusetts after going into labor in a Gillette Stadium parking lot following the end of a Taylor Swift concert, fire department officials say.

Foxborough Fire Assistant Chief Thomas Buckley told Fox News Digital that first responders were called to the stadium on Saturday night.

"There was a woman in the parking lot who felt like she was in labor, we went to her area, she was evaluated, transported to the hospital," Buckley said.

The baby was later delivered at a local hospital.

Fox News Digitals Greg Norman contributed to this report.