Officials in New Jersey say that a man and a 13-year-old girl were attacked by a coyote on Friday afternoon.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office said that the coyote attack took place at around 3 p.m. in the Maplewood part of South Mountain Reservation around a dog park, according to PIX 11.

In addition to the two people who were injured, a Maltese Shih Tzu dog was also attacked by the coyote.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital and her condition is unknown. According to the report, the man's condition is also unknown.

The dog is being treated for injuries by an emergency veterinarian.

Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo said that officials have closed the dog park, adding that people visiting the area should be very cautious.

"An aggressive coyote has been sited in Essex County South Mountain Reservation. With an abundance of caution, we are closing Crest Drive and the South Mountain Dog Park until tomorrow. We ask that anyone visiting the reservation be extremely cautious," DiVincenzo said.

The coyote is also believed to have bitten another woman but there's no update on her condition, according to ABC 7. Police say they believe the coyote is rabid, since this one was traveling alone.