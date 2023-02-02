A New Jersey man was arrested Wednesday for attempting to firebomb a synagogue during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Nicholas Malindretos, 26, is charged by complaint with "one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce," according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office District of New Jersey.

"No one should find that their lives are at risk by exercising their faith," U.S. Attorney Phillip R. Sellinger said in the statement. "Protecting communities of faith and houses of worship is core to this office’s mission. In response to this attempted attack, my office – together with our federal, state, and local partners – worked around the clock to investigate this matter swiftly."

Surveillance footage from Jan. 29 allegedly shows Malindretos approaching the temple around 3:19 a.m. while wearing a ski mask and a black hoodie. He then lights a Molotov cocktail and throws it at the temple's front door before fleeing the scene. The glass bottle did not break or cause any damage, police said.

Local police were then called to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. in response to a property damage report. Police stated they were looking into the incident as a potential bias crime and attempted arson.

Nearby police departments began to increase security at local synagogues in the surrounding New Jersey area following the incident. Livingston Police Captain Thomas Smith told Fox News Digital earlier that they would be increasing the number of patrols in the areas "to ensure the safety of all our Jewish synagogues and schools."

A license plate reading device near the scene recorded a driving vehicle before and after the incident Sunday, federal prosecutors said. Law enforcement was then able to locate the car in Clifton, New Jersey, and match various matching items seen on the surveillance footage with items inside the car. A search warrant was then obtained for the vehicle.

Surveillance footage near where the car was parked shows the car being parked and an individual matching Malindretos' physical characteristics exiting the car and entering a nearby building.

"An alleged attempted firebombing on a house of worship is an attack against the entire community," acting Special Agent in Charge Bryan Miller of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said in the statement. "We are honored to work side by side with our local, state, and federal partners to bring today’s charge."

Malindetros was expected to appear in Newark federal court Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel. He faces five to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

