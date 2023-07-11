A couple in New Jersey is accused of stealing over $91,000 from a youth soccer league to fund their lifestyle, which included a trip to Walt Disney World and an "extravagant party" for their child.

The Old Bridge Township Police Department in New Jersey said in a press release that Joseph Murawski and Kathleen Murawski took the money from the Old Bridge Soccer League.

According to officials, the couple made "unauthorized withdraws" of money from the soccer league's account and paid for expenses including a trip to Walt Disney World and a lavish party for their child.

The couple also used the money to pay for Amazon purchases and utility bills, police said.

Police began their investigation after league officials found an issue with their bank accounts.

Kathleen Murawski was the former president for the Old Bridge Soccer League.

The couple is being charged with Theft of movable property over $75,000, conspiracy to commit theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.