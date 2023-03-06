You should never drink and ride, but now you can ride with a drink.

Indian Motorcycles has collaborated with Jack Daniel's on a special edition motorcycle for the seventh time and is celebrating with a shot of whiskey.

The Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is finished with a special Super Graphite Metallic paint that has actual Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 blended in it.

"The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is yet another powerful and dynamic representation of the quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail that is core to both of our brands," said Aaron Jax, vice president for Indian Motorcycle.

Its Thunderstroke 116 cubic-inch twin engine features non-machined highlighted cylinders and heads, silver painted rockers and pushrod tubes to add a retro touch to the classic cruiser design.

The bike also features a raft of Jack Daniel's logos on the engine, fenders, seat upholstery and other spots. Prominently displayed on top of the gas tank is a reminder to "Drive Responsibly" because "Bottles & Throttles don't mix."

The limited edition bike was designed and built in partnership with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles, and has a unique wind deflector, a Pathfinder headlight that adjusts as the motorcycle leans in turns and a four-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Only 177 will be built for the entire world, and the price is listed at $24,499, which is $5,000 more than a standard Chief Bobber Dark Horse starts at.

The order books open on March 14 with deliveries scheduled to begin before the end of the month.