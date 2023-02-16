Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, sleet accumulations around three quarters of an inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches on any trees coated in snow and ice, possibly leading to isolated power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&