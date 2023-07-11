A new Bud Light commercial posted to social media has received mockery and disdain from consumers with some claiming the advertisement serves as a fitting allegory for the beer brand's continued plummet.

The new advertisement shows a woman spooning large chunks of watermelon into her mouth as a powerful storm flings plates and napkins across the screen. While other attendees duck for cover and run from the wind, the woman remains unbothered by the surrounding chaos.

"It's fine, this is fine" Bud Light captioned the video on Twitter.

The caption and accompanying imagery appears to mimic the popular meme of a dog stoically sipping coffee while flames engulf his home. Some Twitter users pointed out that the advertisement mirrored what Bud Light staffers must feel like days after the brand slipped from America's top 10 beers list.

"We're getting an inside look at Bud's corporate office today," one user wrote. "After talking with representatives, they said 'It's fine, this is fine!"

"Probably how your marketing team feels since DM (Dylan Mulvaney)," another chimed in.

Twitter user Gusano urged those who work for the beer brand to get another job before they fire people. At the same time, another asked if everything was really "fine," considering company revenue at the company is down by nearly 30%. Another user surmised the company had hit "rock bottom."

"It's so much fun watching Bud Light get dragged in every ad. But they still won't abandon the woke nonsense. Keep after em' boys," user Yukon-Red tweeted.

A day later, Bud Light's official Twitter account posted again, this time with a GIF of somebody opening a Bud Light can alongside the caption, "The best beer is an open beer."

The post again received a large degree of scorn from commenters.

One particularly testy account wrote, "Based on your declining sales and market share, the best beer is literally anything else."

Another commenter posted a short letter to the company, offering them some sober advice on how to pull out of their "flat spin."

The letter noted that customers believe in brands because they have come to like a product and that when a brand goes outside its product area and "steps on toes," the "toes" matter more than the product.

"Brands who have recovered from major crises asked their customer's opinions. Sincerely," the letter noted.

Other accounts did not offer Bud Light any words of advice and instead proudly proclaimed that they would continue to avoid drinking their beer.

"Sell off your company and save yourselves," one user wrote. "New leadership is the only way out."

On Tuesday, CNN took to the streets of Nashville, Tennessee, where two of country music's biggest stars, Garth Brooks and Kid Rock, have come out on opposite ends of the culture war embroiling Anheuser-Busch, the company behind Bud Light.

Some interviewees criticized Bud Light's past decision to partner with Mulvaney, a transgender influencer who received commemorative beer cans celebrating "365 Days of Girlhood."

"It's quite simple. People just don't' want it shoved down their throat," one man said.

"No Bud Light," another woman exclaimed. "Because it's like—I have grandchildren. We don't need to put that in the young kids' heads."

Others seem disinterested in the controversy and people's willingness to pick a side.

"Let's move on and let's, h-ll let's party. We are in Nashville, baby!" one man said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Anheuser-Busch for comment on the new ad and the response to it. This article will be updated with any response.