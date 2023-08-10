DOUBLE THE LONGEVITY – Cystic fibrosis patients are living much longer than they were just 15 years ago. Here's why. Continue reading…

CRACKING THE CANCER CODE – New AI tech aims to detect the origin of cancers to enable better treatments. Continue reading…

AVOIDING ‘SILENT KILLERS’ – Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon, says these five healthy habits could add years to your life. Continue reading…

DON'T LET THE BEDBUGS BITE – The critters could spread dangerous bacteria, a new study finds. Continue reading…

CONCERNING TREND – Why are people putting castor oil on their eyes – and what harm could it do? Continue reading…

ATTACKING CANCER – A novel treatment offers new hope for blood cancer patients. Get the details. Continue reading…

‘HUGE EYE-OPENER' – Male health care leaders at a Texas hospital took a stab at ‘breastfeeding’ – here's what they learned. Continue reading…

SUPPORTING WOMEN'S HEALTH – An expert shares why it's important to switch out your bra when it's worn out. Continue reading…

SNIFFING OUT DEMENTIA – Carriers of the "Alzheimer's gene" are more likely to show a reduced sense of smell, researchers found. Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Fox Nation