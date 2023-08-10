DOUBLE THE LONGEVITY – Cystic fibrosis patients are living much longer than they were just 15 years ago. Here's why. Continue reading…
CRACKING THE CANCER CODE – New AI tech aims to detect the origin of cancers to enable better treatments. Continue reading…
AVOIDING ‘SILENT KILLERS’ – Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon, says these five healthy habits could add years to your life. Continue reading…
DON'T LET THE BEDBUGS BITE – The critters could spread dangerous bacteria, a new study finds. Continue reading…
CONCERNING TREND – Why are people putting castor oil on their eyes – and what harm could it do? Continue reading…
ATTACKING CANCER – A novel treatment offers new hope for blood cancer patients. Get the details. Continue reading…
‘HUGE EYE-OPENER' – Male health care leaders at a Texas hospital took a stab at ‘breastfeeding’ – here's what they learned. Continue reading…
SUPPORTING WOMEN'S HEALTH – An expert shares why it's important to switch out your bra when it's worn out. Continue reading…
SNIFFING OUT DEMENTIA – Carriers of the "Alzheimer's gene" are more likely to show a reduced sense of smell, researchers found. Continue reading…
