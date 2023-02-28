This season’s bachelor, Zach Shallcross, plans to handle the infamous fantasy suites a little differently.

In a preview for the weeks ahead that aired on Monday night’s "The Bachelor" on ABC, Shallcross told host Jesse Palmer his decision.

"This week is viewed as 'sex week,'" Shallcross said. "As against the grain as it might seem for Fantasy Suite or overnight night suite, no sex."

The fantasy suites come after the hometown visits narrow down the women to the final three. On both "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," they are often times when the couples opt to be intimate with their potential partners, as no cameras are around.

Palmer noted, "You are going to be tempted," and it seems Shallcross may have trouble sticking to his own rules.

Later in the clip, Shallcross is seen kissing someone on a bed with his voiceover saying, "This is an act of love not lust."

After that, several of the women are shown crying, and Shallcross says, "I could lose a lot of the women from this."

Viewers then see the bachelor himself crying as he says, "It was a beautiful moment… It feels robbed."

Shallcross has his own history with the fantasy suites. When he was on Season 19 of "The Bachelorette," he was eliminated by Rachel Recchia. The morning after their overnight date, he said he was "blindsided" by her change of heart.

"I don’t know what it could be, but Rachel’s concern came out of nowhere," he said during a confessional in the episode. "I think it’s bulls---, to be honest. She was putting on a front. That scares me. That scares me a lot."

After he was eliminated, Shallcross was announced as the new bachelor for Season 27 during "The Bachelorette" season finale.

"The Bachelor" airs Mondays on ABC.