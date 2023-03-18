Hey, Howard P., I've got the help you need. Thanks for sending in this smart question:

"We only use my cell phone at home now. Is there a gadget that will ring loud when someone calls my cell phone so I can hear it? The ring on the cell phone is not loud enough when I am in another room.- Howard"

CLICK TO SEE KURT’S BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS AND SIGN UP FOR HIS FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S

The quick short answer to Howard's question is yes, you can use a Bluetooth speaker or a smart speaker as a speakerphone for your cell phone. Most smart speakers, such as Amazon Echo or Google Home, have built-in speakers and can be connected to your phone via Bluetooth.

Let me explain how to set this up.

BEING STALKED THROUGH YOUR DEVICES? TAKE THESE STEPS NOW

If you have an iPhone, here is how to connect your device to any third-party Bluetooth speaker.

Make sure your Bluetooth speaker is turned on and stand near the speaker with your iPhone in hand

Open your Settings app on your iPhone

Click Bluetooth and make sure it is toggled on

IPHONE OWNERS OUTRAGED OVER FORCED CLEAN ENERGY USAGE SETTING

Once you have downloaded the Alexa app you can now begin pairing your iPhone and Amazon Echo speaker by following these instructions:

Note: The specific steps may vary slightly depending on the model of your Echo speaker

If you are an Android user, here is how to connect your device to any third-party Bluetooth speaker.

THIS IPHONE CHARGING FEATURE IS FACING SCRUTINY: REPORT

HOW TO RECORD THE SCREEN ON YOUR PHONE, TABLET OR COMPUTER

One tool you can use is a sound-amplifying app. These apps are available for iOS and Android devices and are meant to let you amplify the sound of your ringtone so that you can hear it from any room. Here are the best ones I found for iPhones and Androids.

iPhone 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

This app is highly rated for iPhones with a 4.5-star rating at the time of publishing. It contains siren sound effects and ringtones grouped in one easy-to-use application. It allows you to customize your ringtone, text tone, voicemail alerts, email alerts, calendar alerts, reminders, and more, all with crystal clear, loud siren ringtones.

Android: 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

APPLE SOFTWARE UPDATE RELEASED TO FIX IMPORTANT SECURITY ISSUE

This app is highly rated for Android phones with a 4.4-star rating at the time of publishing. It's easy to use and has free ringtones, so you'll never have to worry about missing another call again. You can also personalize it by setting one ringtone for all calls or setting specific ringtones for a certain person, an alarm, or a notification.

This is especially helpful for those who have some level of hearing loss. Many iPhone and Android models have settings that you can use to alert you when your cellphone is ringing by having the screen or camera light flash. If it is within your line of vision, you won't have to worry about missing a call.

Here's how to set up visual settings on an iPhone:

Here's how to set up visual settings on an Android:

What other ways do you make sure you always hear your phone when it rings? Comment below.

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.